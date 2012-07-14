FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Penn State to refurbish showers in Sandusky sex abuse case
July 14, 2012 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

Penn State to refurbish showers in Sandusky sex abuse case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Penn State university Board of Trustees chair Karen B. Peetz speaks during a news conference following a meeting on the school's Worthington Scranton campus in Dunmore, Pennsylvania July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pennsylvania State University plans to renovate the building where former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky sexually abused boys, a school spokesman said on Friday.

Penn State plans to remodel the shower and locker room area in the Mildred and Louis Lasch Football Building as a direct result of Sandusky’s crimes, spokesman David La Torre said.

The former defensive coordinator was convicted last month of 45 counts of sexual molestation involving 10 boys. Some of the assaults took place in the football showers.

La Torre said renovation plans were drawn up shortly after Sandusky’s arrest in November. But he said Penn State’s plans would be on hold until all legal proceedings were over.

The Lasch building was the scene of a 2001 incident in which graduate assistant coach Mike McQueary said he saw Sandusky abuse a boy in the shower.

An internal investigation released on Thursday said that Penn State leaders including late football coach Joe Paterno covered up Sandusky’s sexual abuse for years to protect the high-profile football program.

Reporting by Ian Simpson

