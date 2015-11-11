U.S. jury convicts two men for $95 million penny stock fraud

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two men from California and Arizona have been convicted for their roles in what U.S. prosecutors say was a $95 million pump-and-dump scheme that prompted one of the largest international penny stock investigations ever, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Gary Kershner, an Arizona business owner, and Songkram Sahachaisere, a California stock promoter, were found guilty late Monday by a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, on charges including securities and wire fraud, prosecutors said.

Their convictions came two years after prosecutors first announced charges against Kershner, Sahachaisere and seven other defendants, including Sandy Winick, who authorities said was the scheme’s mastermind.

All the other defendants earlier pleaded guilty, including Winick, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud in connection with a related scheme to dupe investors into paying fees for nonexistent services.

“Through lies and deceit, the defendants took advantage of the investing public and sold them worthless stock of shell companies that were propped up by false press releases,” Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Robert Capers said in a statement.

Joel Stein, a lawyer for Sahachaisere, 45, said he planned to appeal. A lawyer for Kershner, 75, did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

The case followed one of the largest global penny stock probes ever by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, drawing in authorities from Canada, England, Thailand and China.

Prosecutors have said the various schemes Winick masterminded victimized investors in about 35 countries.

Prosecutors said Kershner, Sahachaisere, Winick and others engaged in a scheme to fraudulently inflate the price of penny stocks and then dumped billions of shares on victim investors internationally.

Kershner was responsible for drafting false press releases, while Sahachaisere, who owned a public relations firm called Investsource Inc, was responsible for promoting the worthless companies, prosecutors said.

Both men face sentences of up to 20 years in prison, Capers’ office said.

The case is U.S. v. Kershner, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 13-cr-00452.