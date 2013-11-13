Four dead in suspected Phoenix murder-suicide: police

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Police responding to reports of gunfire found four people dead in and around a northeast Phoenix house on Tuesday in what they said may be a triple murder followed by a suicide.

The suspected gunman, who was found dead in an alley behind the house with what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was estranged or separated from a woman whose burned body was found in the backyard, Phoenix Police Sergeant Trent Crump said.

Police believe the man was served with an order of protection in a court appearance on Tuesday and the woman had gone to the house to pick up belongings, Crump said. He did not identify any of the victims.

Police found a man dead in front of the house when they responded to the report of shots fired, and a teenage girl dead inside when they entered the home, Crump said.