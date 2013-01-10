FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-professor gets life in prison in Oklahoma child porn case
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 10, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-professor gets life in prison in Oklahoma child porn case

Steve Olafson

2 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - A retired college professor was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for conspiring to take nude photographs of third-grade girls and for exposing himself to the children on a computer video telephone service.

Gary Doby, 66, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, lewd molestation and 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a child under 12 and was sentenced to 18 concurrent life prison sentences by Judge John Carnavan Jr.

Doby’s co-conspirator, Kimberly Crain, who was a third-grade teacher in McCloud, Oklahoma, pleaded no contest to similar charges that include allegations she hid cameras in her home to photograph her students changing clothes. She was to be sentenced on March 22.

Doby, a former professor of early childhood development at Oklahoma Baptist University who later taught at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania, will not be eligible for parole until he reaches the age of 104, District Attorney Richard Smothermon said.

Smothermon expects Doby to die in prison and that the parents of the young victims wanted to ensure neither defendant was ever released.

Crain, 49, introduced her students to Doby as “Uncle G” during Skype video conversations that took place in her third-grade classroom in McCloud, a town of 4,000 near the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, where the two defendants met when Doby taught there.

The lewd molestation charge against Doby said he exposed his genitals to the girls during the Skype sessions, Smothermon said.

Parents of the victims were relieved that Doby’s guilty plea and Crain’s no contest plea would preclude their daughters from having to testify at a trial, he said.

The case came to light when a student told her parents, according to police.

Editing by Daniel Trotta. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.