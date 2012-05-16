Father of Washington's Josh Powell guilty of voyeurism

A picture of Susan Powell is seen on a screen with her children Charles (R) and Braden Powell during funeral services for the boys in Tacoma, Washington February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ted Warren/Pool

SEATTLE (Reuters) - The father of Josh Powell, who killed himself and his two young sons in a fiery blast at his Washington state home in February, was found guilty on Wednesday of 14 counts of voyeurism involving images of two young sisters who were neighbors, a prosecutor said.

The charges against Steve Powell stemmed from electronic photos of the girls, photographed in their bathroom next door, found in a collection of pornographic images in his bedroom during a search linked to the 2009 disappearance of his son’s wife, Susan Powell, under suspicious circumstances.

Steve Powell showed no reaction as the verdict was delivered in Pierce County Superior Court, County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said. The jury of six men and six women deliberated for about a day before reaching a verdict after a four-day trial.

“The case was about two girls, eight and 10 years old, that Steve Powell violated by spying on. We kept the trial focused on these victims,” Lindquist told Reuters.

The standard maximum sentence for the conviction is four years in prison, Lindquist said, but prosecutors were expected to ask for a longer sentence due to what he called “aggravating factors,” including the number of offenses.

Steve Powell was tried only for the images of the two girls, and not over a broader collection of pornography police said they found at the home. Police said Susan Powell was among those photographed.

It was the discovery of the pornographic-image collection in the home Steve Powell shared with his son and grandsons that ultimately led Josh Powell, already a suspect in his wife’s disappearance in Utah, to lose custody of the sons he would later kill.

The two boys, at the center of a custody battle between their father and their maternal grandparents, were killed while on a supervised visit to see their father after he locked out their child welfare case worker.

Josh Powell, who had moved out of the home he shared with his father as he tried to regain custody, used a hatchet on his two boys, 7-year-old Charles and 5-year-old Braden, before blowing up his home in Graham, Washington.

Authorities said the boys’ bodies were found after the blast with chop wounds.

At the time his wife was reported missing, Josh Powell told police he had taken his sons camping in subfreezing temperatures just after midnight on December 7, 2009, leaving Susan at home, and that she had vanished by the time they returned that afternoon, according to court documents.

Lindquist has said that he considered Josh Powell’s murder-suicide as a confession to the murder of Susan Powell, and viewed the ongoing investigation into her fate as a murder probe. Her body has not been recovered.