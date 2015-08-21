FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York man convicted in 'death ray' case targeting Muslims, Obama
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 21, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

New York man convicted in 'death ray' case targeting Muslims, Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALBANY, N.Y. (Reuters) - A jury on Friday convicted a New York white supremacist on all three federal counts for plotting to use a remote-controlled radiation device to harm Muslims and President Barack Obama.

After less than three hours of deliberation, a jury in U.S. District Court found Glendon Scott Crawford, 51, guilty of conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to build and use a radiological dispersal device. He also was convicted of distributing information with respect to a weapon of mass destruction.

Reporting by T.G. Branfalt Jr.; Editing by Barbara Goldberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.