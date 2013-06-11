FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Arizona Rep. Renzi guilty on some counts in graft case: prosecutors
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 11, 2013 / 11:55 PM / in 4 years

Ex-Arizona Rep. Renzi guilty on some counts in graft case: prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUCSON, Arizona (Reuters) - A federal jury found former Arizona Congressman Richard Renzi guilty on Tuesday on some counts in a corruption trial stemming from a federal land swap deal when he was in office, but acquitted him of other counts, prosecutors said.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office confirmed that Renzi was convicted on some counts in the case in U.S. District Court in Tucson. Further details were not immediately available.

Reporting by Brad Poole; Writing by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.