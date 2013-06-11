Ex-Arizona Rep. Renzi guilty on some counts in graft case: prosecutors

TUCSON, Arizona (Reuters) - A federal jury found former Arizona Congressman Richard Renzi guilty on Tuesday on some counts in a corruption trial stemming from a federal land swap deal when he was in office, but acquitted him of other counts, prosecutors said.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office confirmed that Renzi was convicted on some counts in the case in U.S. District Court in Tucson. Further details were not immediately available.