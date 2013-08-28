October trial set for woman accused of mailing ricin to Obama

(Reuters) - A Texas woman accused of mailing poison-laced letters to President Barack Obama and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is competent to go to trial, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Shannon Guess Richardson will face one count of making a threat against the president of the United States and two counts of mailing threatening communications in a trial scheduled to start on October 7.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven in Texarkana, Texas, had earlier ordered a psychological evaluation of Richardson at her attorney’s request.

Richardson, 35, of New Boston, Texas, was arrested on June 7 after a federal grand jury accused her in a three-count indictment of mailing letters containing ricin, a highly toxic substance, to Obama, Bloomberg and Mark Glaze, the director of Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a group founded by Bloomberg that lobbies for stricter gun laws.

Richardson, an actress, faces up to five years in federal prison on each charge if convicted.

The letters read, in part: “You will have to kill me and my family before you get my guns. Anyone wants to come to my house will get shot in the face,” according to court documents.

Richardson, who has played minor roles on television, had tried to blame her husband for sending the letters, according to prosecutors.