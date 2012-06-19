Suspected Oklahoma car thief all tied up when police arrive

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - A suspected Oklahoma car thief picked the wrong vehicle to swipe when he was chased down, hog-tied and suspended from a fence by a Tulsa man who knew a thing or two about roping, police said on Tuesday.

The suspected thief spotted the car on Monday parked with the keys in the ignition and its owner busy baling hay in a field, police said. The car owner and friends gave chase and caught up with the suspect when he became stuck in traffic, but he resisted capture and his pursuers resorted to an Old West-style technique - a rope.

“The victim, utilizing his superior roping skills, hog-tied the suspect’s hands and feet. The victim then suspended the suspect in the air by tying him to the upper portion of the fence,” the police wrote in a report of the incident.

Hog-tying is when the hands and feet are all tied together.

A charge of larceny of a motor vehicle was filed against the suspect, police said.