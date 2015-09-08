Judge delays Massachusetts murderer's sentencing trial, won't step down

BOSTON (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge said on Tuesday he would delay the start of the sentencing trial of a convicted triple murderer but refused prosecutors’ request that he remove himself from the case because of a prior contact with a possible witness.

Gary Lee Sampson was sentenced to death in 2003 by U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf, for killing two men while hitchhiking in Massachusetts and a third in New Hampshire.

Wolf overturned Sampson’s sentence in 2011 after learning that one of the jurors who voted for death in the case had lied about prior dealings with law enforcement, setting the stage for a new sentencing trial. It had been set to begin next week.

The trial could be the second death-penalty case heard this year in Massachusetts, where state law does not allow capital punishment. Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, also convicted under federal laws, earlier this year was sentenced to death for killing three people and injuring 264 in the April 2013 attack.

Federal prosecutors had asked Wolf to step down as judge in the case because last year he moderated a panel including James Gilligan, a professor of psychiatry at New York University who has studied the U.S. prison system.

Sampson’s attorneys have since decided to retain Gilligan as a potential expert witness, Wolf wrote, saying that he had not known of their plans to do so at the time. He noted that he had only casual conversations with Gilligan around the event.

He also noted that agreeing to step aside from the case could make it easier for lawyers to influence which judge hears a particular case.

“The disqualification decision must reflect both the need to promote public confidence in judicial proceedings and also the need to prevent even the appearance that parties can too easily obtain the disqualification of an impartial judge to get a preferable judge,” he wrote.

He noted that lawyers for former Boston mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger had successfully had U.S. District Judge James Stearns, who is a former federal prosecutor, pulled from the case, in part because they argued that they might need to call him as a witness. Stearns was never called to testify.

Wolf said he would give federal prosecutors until Oct. 13 to say if they plan to appeal his decision.