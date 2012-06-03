FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox: Sandusky sex abuse charges, penalties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The child sex abuse trial of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky begins on Tuesday with jury selection in Centre County Court of Common Pleas in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

Here is a breakdown of the 52 charges and the maximum fines and prison time for each count.

- 11 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, a first-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: 20 years in prison, $25,000 fine.

- Six counts of unlawful contact with a minor, a first-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: 20 years in prison, $25,000 fine.

- One count of aggravated indecent assault, a second-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: 10 years in prison, $25,000 fine.

- Four counts of unlawful contact with a minor, a third-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: seven years in prison, $15,000 fine.

- Six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a third-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: seven years in prison, $15,000 fine.

- Four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Maximum penalty: five years in prison, $10,000 fine.

- 10 counts of corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Maximum penalty: five years in prison, $10,000 fine.

- Two counts of indecent assault, a third-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: seven years in prison, $15,000 fine.

- Four counts of indecent assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Maximum penalty: two years in prison, $5,000 fine.

- Three counts of indecent assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Maximum penalty: five years in prison, $10,000 fine.

- One count of attempt to commit indecent assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Maximum penalty: two years in prison, $5,000 fine.

Source: Pennsylvania attorney general’s website

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Eric Beech

