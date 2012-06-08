Judge denies motions to dismiss charges in Sandusky child sex abuse case

Jay Paterno (L), son of late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, talks to former Penn State and NFL great Frank Harris (R) during a memorial service for Joe Paterno in State College, Pennsylvania, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

(Reuters) - The judge in the child sex abuse trial of former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky on Friday denied motions by Sandusky’s attorneys to have some charges against him dismissed, according to court records.

The ruling from Judge John Cleland sets the stage for arguments in the trial to get underway on Monday in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, about 10 miles northeast of State College, site of Penn State’s main campus.

A jury of seven women and five men will consider the charges against Sandusky - 52 counts of molesting 10 boys over a 15-year period. He has pleaded not guilty and faces a possible sentence of more than 500 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Prosecutors have accused Sandusky, 68, of meeting the boys through a charity he founded, the Second Mile, and have said some of the assaults occurred at Penn State facilities.

The explosive accusations in November 2011 forced the firing of university President Graham Spanier and of Joe Paterno, major U.S. college football’s winningest coach. Paterno died of lung cancer in late January.

In a one-page ruling posted to the website for the Centre County Court of Common Pleas, where the case will be heard, Cleland denied motions by Sandusky’s attorney Joe Amendola to dismiss several of the charges, as well as a petition for a writ of habeas corpus.