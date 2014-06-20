Review of Penn State child-abuse probe to be issued on Monday

Jerry Sandusky (C) leaves the Centre County Courthouse after his sentencing in his child sex abuse case in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

(Reuters) - A long-awaited probe into the investigation of former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky, who was convicted in 2012 of sexually abusing children, will be released early next week, Pennsylvania authorities said on Friday.

Sandusky, the once-legendary assistant football coach, was convicted in 2012 of abusing 10 boys from 1994 to 2009, some in the Penn State showers, and is serving 30 to 60 years in prison. In 2013, the school agreed to pay $59.7 million to the victims.

The report, prepared by former federal prosecutor H. Geoffrey Moulton Jr. at the request of state Attorney General Kathleen Kane, will be released at a news conference on Monday, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Kane, a Democrat, has been critical of how her predecessor, Tom Corbett, now the state’s Republican governor, handled the case. She has argued that criminal charges should have been brought sooner, while Corbett has maintained that it took time to build the case against Sandusky.

A spokesman for the governor’s office said Corbett will not make any comments regarding the report until it is released.