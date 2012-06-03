Factbox: Major players in Penn State sex abuse scandal

(Reuters) - Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky goes on trial on Tuesday on 52 counts of child sexual abuse involving 10 boys over a 15-year period.

Jury selection will begin at Centre County Court in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. The trial will start on June 11 at the earliest.

Some of the major figures in the scandal and the upcoming trial:

GERALD “JERRY” SANDUSKY

A former defensive coordinator at Penn State, he spent 32 years as an assistant under revered head coach Joe Paterno. He retired after the 1999 season.

Sandusky, 68, is accused of using a charity he founded for at-risk youth in 1977, The Second Mile, to prey on needy young boys over a 15-year period.

Prosecutors allege Sandusky had physical contact with the boys ranging from tickling and a “soap battle” in Penn State showers to oral and anal sex.

If convicted on all counts, Sandusky could be sentenced to more than 500 years in prison. He is under house arrest on$250,000 bail.

JOE PATERNO

The winningest big-time U.S. college football coach, Paterno was famed for running a untainted and successful program until the Sandusky scandal erupted in November 2011.

Trustees fired Paterno and university President Graham Spanier in November 2011 for failing to act on allegations that Sandusky had sexually assaulted a boy in Penn State football showers in February 2001.

Prosecutors had originally said the alleged attack took place in 2002 but have since altered the date.

Paterno died of lung cancer in January at age 85.

MIKE MCQUEARY

The red-headed former Penn State quarterback is a key witness. He was a graduate assistant when he allegedly witnessed the 2001 sexual assault and told Paterno and other university officials about it.

Penn State put McQueary, who became the team’s receivers coach, on administrative leave in November 2011. He was not rehired when coach Bill O‘Brien was hired to replace Paterno.

GARY SCHULTZ

The former vice president for business and finance is charged with perjury and failure to report suspected abuse. Schultz, who oversaw the university police in the post, was allegedly told of the 2001 incident but it was not reported to authorities.

Schultz retired in November 2011 from an interim job in the same position.

TIM CURLEY

The former athletic director also faces perjury and failure to report suspected abuse charges stemming from the alleged 2001 assault. Curley was put on administrative leave in November 2011 shortly after the scandal broke.

SENIOR JUDGE JOHN CLELAND

Cleland was appointed to the trial in December when Centre County’s judges recused themselves because of connections to Penn State University. He was president judge of Pennsylvania’s McKean County until his appointment to the Superior Court in 2008.

He is an expert on juvenile justice and a member of the Pennsylvania Juvenile Court Judges Commission.

GRAHAM SPANIER

He was named president of Penn State in 1995 and oversaw a hefty expansion of the campus and the endowment. After the charges against Schultz and Curley surfaced, he said they had his “complete confidence.”

Trustees fired him and Paterno as criticism mounted of their handling of the sex abuse allegations against Sandusky.

Sources: Reuters; Centre County Court, grand jury presentment; Pennsylvania State University