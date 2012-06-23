Instant view: Reaction to the conviction of Jerry Sandusky

(Reuters) - Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was found guilty on Friday of 45 of 48 charges against him in a high-profile child sex abuse case.

Following is reaction to the verdict:

PENNSYLVANIA ATTORNEY GENERAL LINDA KELLY:

“One of the recurring themes of the victims’ testimony was ‘Who would believe a kid?’ And the answer is, ‘We here in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, will believe a kid. ... A jury of 12 people in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, most definitely would and did believe a kid.”

DEFENSE ATTORNEY JOSEPH AMENDOLA:

“The Sandusky family is very disappointed by the verdict of the jury, but we respect their verdict. (From the beginning) We said that we had a tidal wave of public opinion against Jerry Sandusky. I used the analogy that we were trying to climb Mount Everest from the bottom, and we obviously didn’t make it. It was the expected outcome, because of the overwhelming amount of evidence against Jerry Sandusky.”

FAMILY OF LATE PENN STATE FOOTBALL COACH JOE PATERNO:

“Although we understand the task of healing is just beginning, today’s verdict is an important milestone. The community owes a measure of gratitude to the jurors for their diligent service. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims and their families.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY:

“No verdict can undo the pain and suffering caused by Mr. Sandusky, but we do hope this judgment helps the victims and their families along their path to healing. The Board of Trustees and current administration maintain a steadfast commitment to pursuing the truth regarding Mr. Sandusky’s actions. While we cannot change what happened, we can and do accept the responsibility to take action on the societal issue of child sexual abuse-both in our community and beyond.”

SCOTT BERKOWITZ, PRESIDENT AND FOUNDER OF RAINN, THE RAPE, ABUSE & INCEST NATIONAL NETWORK:

“Today is a landmark day for survivors of sexual violence across the nation. This verdict shows the country that when allegations of such abuse are brought to light, they will be taken seriously and that a just outcome is possible.”

JUSTINE ANDRONICI, ATTORNEY FOR VICTIM 3 AND VICTIM 7, SPEAKING ON BEHALF OF HER CLIENTS:

”Thank God he’s in jail. ... “It was a long time coming.”

ATTORNEY MICHAEL BONI, WHO REPRESENTS VICTIM NO. 1, TOLD CNN:

“He is feeling elated. ... He is elated as is his mother, who was crying. ... They feel very, very empowered right now by this decision.”

LISA SHIRK, A RESIDENT OF BELLEFONTE AND FORMER NEIGHBOR OF SANDUSKY WHO WENT TO SCHOOL WITH HIS CHILDREN, OUTSIDE THE CENTRE COUNTY COURTHOUSE:

“I can’t be any more happier. Justice has been done to this man. He needs the death penalty for what he did to those kids.”

“It’s what I wanted, it’s what I prayed for.”

BUD YOUNG, A RESIDENT OF BELLEFONTE, OUTSIDE THE CENTRE COUNTY COURTHOUSE:

“It was justice. Obviously he did it from everything that came out in the last few weeks.”