Penn State says open to resolving claims by Sandusky victims
June 23, 2012 / 3:54 AM / in 5 years

Penn State says open to resolving claims by Sandusky victims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Penn State pledged to give the child sexual abuse victims of former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky a forum to resolve any civil claims against the university, according to a statement issued on Friday after a jury convicted Sandusky of 45 of 48 counts.

“The university plans to invite victims of Mr. Sandusky’s abuse to participate in a program to facilitate the resolution of claims against the university arising out of Mr. Sandusky’s conduct,” the statement said.

“The purpose of the program is simple - the university wants to provide a forum where the university can privately, expeditiously and fairly address the victims’ concerns and compensate them for claims relating to the university.”

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Peter Cooney

