FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turing Pharma close to replacing CEO Shkreli: WSJ
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 18, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

Turing Pharma close to replacing CEO Shkreli: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Privately held drugmaker Turing Pharmaceuticals Inc is close to replacing Chief Executive Martin Shkreli, the Wall street Journal reported on Friday, a day after the FBI arrested him on charges of securities fraud.

Shkreli is planning to step down from Turing, and it has not yet been decided whether his replacement will serve in an interim or permanent capacity, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shkreli was charged in a federal indictment on Thursday related to his time managing hedge fund MSMB Capital Management and CEO of biopharmaceutical company Retrophin Inc (RTRX.O).

Shkreli, who was released on a $5 million bond, is also CEO of drugmaker KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc KBIO.O.

Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.