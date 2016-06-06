FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-drug executive Shkreli pleads not guilty to latest charge
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 6, 2016 / 5:46 PM / a year ago

Ex-drug executive Shkreli pleads not guilty to latest charge

David Ingram

2 Min Read

Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, winks as he arrives at U.S. Federal Court in New York, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, a lightning rod for outrage over soaring U.S. prescription drug prices, pleaded not guilty on Monday to an additional criminal charge that federal prosecutors filed against him last week.

Shkreli, 33, was indicted in December on seven criminal counts, including securities fraud. Prosecutors on Friday added an eighth charge, saying Shkreli tried to conceal from investors his control over shares in Retrophin Inc (RTRX.O).

Evan Greebel, former outside counsel to Retrophin, also pleaded not guilty to the charge at a court hearing in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. Greebel faces two counts in all.

Shkreli last year sparked outrage among patients, medical societies and U.S. lawmakers after another company he ran, Turing Pharmaceuticals, raised the price of Daraprim by more than 5,000 percent to $750 a pill.

In December, U.S. authorities arrested him on fraud charges unrelated to the pricing of Daraprim, saying he ran his investment funds and companies almost like a Ponzi scheme.

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto declined during Monday’s hearing to set a trial date for Shkreli and Greebel but said she was considering an early 2017 time frame.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.