Chinese national gets 30 months in U.S. prison for military exports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Chinese national has been sentenced to 30 months in a U.S. prison for smuggling or trying to smuggle to China high-tech U.S. military hardware, including night vision and thermal imaging rifle scopes, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Kan Chen, 26, of Ningbo, in China's Zhejiang Province, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release for illegally exporting or trying to export over 180 items worth over $275,000 to China, the department said in a statement.

Chen was arrested in Saipan in June 2015 and pleaded guilty in March this year, it said.