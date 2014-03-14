Texas couple arrested for suspected $400,000 sorority pin heist

DALLAS (Reuters) - A North Texas woman and her husband have been arrested and charged with stealing thousands of gold, jeweled sorority pins worth an estimated $400,000 from the Delta Delta Delta national headquarters in Arlington, Texas, police said on Friday.

Carla Seals, who worked at the Tri Delta sorority’s headquarters, and Mark Stroface were being held at Arlington City Jail for the suspected theft of 2,000 sorority pins. A lawyer for the pair was not immediately available for comment.

Arlington Police said the theft likely occurred over a long period of time and some of the gold pins were melted down or sold before the sorority reported them missing.

“There’s a possibility that not all of them will be recovered. Some may be long gone,” spokeswoman Tiara Richard said.

The missing badges belonged to deceased members of Tri Delta. It is a tradition for families to return the gold pins to the organization after a member dies.

In a statement posted on its website to Tri Delta sisters, president Phyllis Grissom said Seals had been suspended without pay.

“Our number one priority is to retrieve our beloved badges, and to put security measures in place to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” Grissom said.