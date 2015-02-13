FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unarmed employee may have prevented more bloodshed in South Dakota shooting
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 13, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

Unarmed employee may have prevented more bloodshed in South Dakota shooting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An unarmed employee at a southeastern South Dakota industrial park heard gunfire and confronted an armed suspect, possibly preventing more casualties from the shooting that killed one man and critically wounded a woman, authorities said on Friday.

Brian Roesler, 45, heard shots ring out Thursday afternoon in the offices of Sioux Steel in Lennox, South Dakota, and went to investigate, Lincoln County Sheriff Dennis Johnson said.

Roesler confronted the suspect, identified on Friday as Jeffrey DeZeeuw, 51, who struck him in the head several times in a struggle over the gun, Johnson said.

DeZeeuw, a contract truck driver or employee, then fled the building. Roesler was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released, authorities said.

“We believe that as a result of him fighting back for himself he very possibly prevented a lot more people from getting injured,” Lennox Police Chief Orville Jorgensen told a news briefing on Friday.

DeZeeuw, a Sioux Falls resident, had argued on Thursday morning with Jon Richter, 45, about a hauling assignment for Sioux Steel, Johnson said. He returned that afternoon and opened fire, killing Richter and critically wounding Kathy Steever, 46, both of Lennox.

Schools and businesses were put on lockdown and residents were asked to stay inside with their doors locked as authorities searched for the gunman in the city of about 2,100 residents 15 miles southwest of Sioux Falls.

DeZeeuw left the building after the fight with Roesler and his body was found about three miles away later on Thursday when authorities responded to reports of a burning semi-trailer.

Investigators believe DeZeeuw set fire to the trailer and then shot himself, Johnson said. His body was found next to the trailer with a handgun authorities believe was used in the shooting, he said.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.