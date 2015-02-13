Unarmed employee may have prevented more bloodshed in South Dakota shooting

(Reuters) - An unarmed employee at a southeastern South Dakota industrial park heard gunfire and confronted an armed suspect, possibly preventing more casualties from the shooting that killed one man and critically wounded a woman, authorities said on Friday.

Brian Roesler, 45, heard shots ring out Thursday afternoon in the offices of Sioux Steel in Lennox, South Dakota, and went to investigate, Lincoln County Sheriff Dennis Johnson said.

Roesler confronted the suspect, identified on Friday as Jeffrey DeZeeuw, 51, who struck him in the head several times in a struggle over the gun, Johnson said.

DeZeeuw, a contract truck driver or employee, then fled the building. Roesler was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released, authorities said.

“We believe that as a result of him fighting back for himself he very possibly prevented a lot more people from getting injured,” Lennox Police Chief Orville Jorgensen told a news briefing on Friday.

DeZeeuw, a Sioux Falls resident, had argued on Thursday morning with Jon Richter, 45, about a hauling assignment for Sioux Steel, Johnson said. He returned that afternoon and opened fire, killing Richter and critically wounding Kathy Steever, 46, both of Lennox.

Schools and businesses were put on lockdown and residents were asked to stay inside with their doors locked as authorities searched for the gunman in the city of about 2,100 residents 15 miles southwest of Sioux Falls.

DeZeeuw left the building after the fight with Roesler and his body was found about three miles away later on Thursday when authorities responded to reports of a burning semi-trailer.

Investigators believe DeZeeuw set fire to the trailer and then shot himself, Johnson said. His body was found next to the trailer with a handgun authorities believe was used in the shooting, he said.