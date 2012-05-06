Teen accused of fatally stabbing 4-year-old cousin

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - A 14-year-old girl found covered in blood on an Indianapolis street was charged on Sunday with murdering her 4-year-old cousin, police said.

Indianapolis police accuse the 14-year-old girl of stabbing to death her cousin, Leon Thomas III. The boy was killed on Saturday night at an apartment where his 11-year-old sister and his grandparents were also present, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police spokesman Kendale Adams said in a statement.

Police did not identify the girl because she is a juvenile. Authorities did not release any additional details about the case.

Officers and paramedics were called to the apartment and tried to revive the child, but he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The boy’s 14-year-old cousin was found on the street a few blocks away, covered in blood, Adams said.

Police filed a preliminary murder charge against the girl, but the final decision about how her case will be handled rests with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.