Attacker stabs two children in NYC elevator, killing one

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A man with a kitchen knife stabbed two young children, one fatally, in an elevator in a New York City apartment building on Sunday evening, police said.

Police found Prince Joshua Avitto, 6, and a 7-year-old girl with stab wounds to their torsos at the building in Brooklyn’s East New York neighborhood after responding to a 911 call.

Avitto, who lived in the building next door, died of his injuries, police said. The girl, identified by the New York Daily News as Mikayla Capers, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The two children were good friends who were heading out to get an ice cream on a hot Sunday evening, the Daily News reported.

Police are looking for the suspected attacker, who was described as a heavy-set man.