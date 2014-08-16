FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drunk commuter stabs three men on New York City subway platform
August 16, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

Drunk commuter stabs three men on New York City subway platform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A drunken commuter stabbed and wounded three men with a knife as he got off a subway train arriving at New York’s Grand Central Terminal early on Saturday morning, police said.

Ivan DeLeon, 38, got into a dispute after a bumping into a child that was with the three men who were trying to board the train, Annette Markowski, a New York Police Department spokeswoman, said.

DeLeon was belligerent and appeared to be drunk, Markowski said.

The argument escalated on the subway platform as DeLeon slashed and stabbed at the three men with a folding knife, wounding one in his arm, another in his stomach and the third in his chest, Markowski said.

A witness on the platform helped subdue DeLeon until he was arrested by police, she said. The child was unharmed.

The three men, all in their 20s, were taken to a nearby hospital. The man with the chest wound was the most seriously hurt, and his condition was described as critical but stable by police.

The police department does not release victims’ names.

Police arrested DeLeon on charges of assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
