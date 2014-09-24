FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two suspects in Florida store shooting die in car crash
September 24, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

Two suspects in Florida store shooting die in car crash

Barbara Liston

2 Min Read

ORLANDO Fla. (Reuters) - Two suspects in a shooting at a clothing store in Kissimmee, Florida, were killed on Tuesday after crashing their car, in an incident that caused the evacuation of a mall and technical college, police said.

Two victims sustained non-life-threatening wounds in the shooting shortly after 6 p.m. eastern a Ross Dress for Less store, Kissimmee police spokeswoman Stacie Miller said in a statement.

Miller said the shooting followed an arugment in the store but it was not yet clear if the suspects knew their victims.

Officers responding to the call saw a vehicle matching one identified as belonging to the suspects heading toward them, Miller said. The car then crashed and two males inside were pronounced dead at the scene but not immediately identified.

”Once they identify who the people inside of the vehicle are, we will get with our victims here of the shooting and see if these were the people that shot them,” she said.

The Osceola Square Mall and adjoining Florida Technical College were evacuated following the shooting and were not expected to reopen on Tuesday evening, she said. Kissimmee is about 15 miles south of Orlando.

Police had no immediate information on what might have prompted the shooting in the heart of Kissimmee’s tourist corridor not far from Walt Disney World.

Reporting by Barbara Liston in Orlando; Writing by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney and Michael Perry

