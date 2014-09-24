FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Misunderstanding leads to Florida mall shooting; suspects die in car crash
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 24, 2014 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

Misunderstanding leads to Florida mall shooting; suspects die in car crash

Barbara Liston

2 Min Read

ORLANDO Fla. (Reuters) - A shooting in a Florida store began with a misunderstanding when a shopper whistled to get his son’s attention and ended with two shot and two dead in a car crash, authorities said on Wednesday.

The incident began on Tuesday evening at the Plaza Del Sol mall in Kissimmee, near Walt Disney World, when Alejandro Laureano, who was shopping with his family, whistled to get the attention of one of his sons.

Two other shoppers, Fabrice Buteau, 24, and Walter Jeralds, 21, thought the whistle was intended for them and confronted Laureano, police said. As tempers flared, a fistfight broke out.

Buteau and Jeralds left the Ross Dress for Less store, and one of Laureano’s sons called 911 from inside the store. While he was talking to the dispatcher, shots rang out.

A recording of a 911 call, released on Wednesday, captured the sounds of gunshots being fired from the parking lot into the store. Laureano and his daughter-in-law Lisset Ortiz, 24, suffered non-life threatening wounds, police said.

Buteau and Jeralds, both of Kissimmee and suspected of firing the shots, drove away and were killed when their car got into an accident about 3 miles away. The driver of the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Editing by Letitia Stein and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.