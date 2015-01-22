FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Security guard found dead in apparent suicide in NYC courthouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A security officer was found dead early on Thursday after apparently shooting himself in a federal courthouse in New York City, police said.

The man, who worked for a security company used by the U.S. Marshals Service, was found shortly before dawn in a basement locker room of the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, a U.S. Marshals spokesman said.

The man, whose name has not been released, retired from the New York Police Department in 2000, the police department said. The courthouse was open as usual on Thursday, and no further details were immediately available, the U.S. Marshals spokesman said.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
