FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oregon teenager pleads guilty, sentenced in swastika attack
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 22, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Oregon teenager pleads guilty, sentenced in swastika attack

Teresa Carson

2 Min Read

PORTLAND Ore. (Reuters) - An Oregon teenager pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Thursday for taking part in an attack on a friend who was beaten, forced to eat cat feces and had a swastika carved into his forehead, prosecutors said.

Blue Kalmbach, 16, the last of four teenage defendants to plead guilty in the case, entered guilty pleas to first-degree kidnapping, robbery and second-degree assault, Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Ramras said.

Ramras said Kalmbach was responsible “for the most, sort of, hands on physical abuse,” Ramras said, and thus received the longest sentence of the four. Kalmbach apologized in court before he was sentenced.

In February, the four teenagers were charged with luring 15-year-old Dustyn Murrian into a shed, hitting him with a crowbar, shooting him with a BB gun, forcing him to eat cat feces and carving the Nazi symbol into his forehead with a box cutter.

At the time of the crime, Murrian said his attackers told him they wanted money and a skateboard. They allowed him to leave the shed to get the items but he fled to a nearby auto shop, where employees called police.

Kalmbach, Jenna Montgomery, 15, and Jess Taylor, 17, were charged as adults with assault, kidnapping and robbery. Montgomery was sentenced to nearly nine years in a youth correctional facility and Taylor to about 7-1/2 years, Ramras said.

Shane Connell, 14, was tried as a juvenile and earlier sentenced to 10 years.

Reporting by Teresa Carson; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.