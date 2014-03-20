FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Johnny Cash's great-niece found stabbed to death: Tennessee officials
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 20, 2014 / 10:20 PM / 4 years ago

Johnny Cash's great-niece found stabbed to death: Tennessee officials

Tim Ghianni

1 Min Read

NASHVILLE, Tenn (Reuters) - A woman found stabbed to death inside a wooden box in her Tennessee home has been identified as the great-niece of country music legend Johnny Cash, authorities said on Thursday.

Courtney Cash, 23, was killed Wednesday morning with a kitchen knife, according to Putnam County Sheriff’s Detective David Gibbons. Gibbons said the killing in the town of Baxter, about 70 miles east of Nashville, was the result of an “altercation among three friends.”

Cash’s boyfriend, William Austin Johnson, 23, who also was stabbed, fled the scene with the couple’s infant daughter and is expected to recover.

Wayne Gary Masciarella, 26, of Cookeville was arrested at about midnight Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond. Putnam County Sheriff David Andrews said the murder may have been drug-related, and more charges are expected.

Johnny Cash’s brother, musician Tommy Cash, is Courtney Cash’s grandfather.

Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.