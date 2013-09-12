FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four people shot to death found on Tennessee mountain road
#U.S.
September 12, 2013 / 8:54 PM / 4 years ago

Four people shot to death found on Tennessee mountain road

Tim Ghianni

2 Min Read

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (Reuters) - Four people were found shot to death in a car on Thursday on a mountain road about 100 miles east of Nashville, Tennessee, police said.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Kristin Helm said authorities are trying to identify the victims and possible suspects.

The deaths, which are being investigated by the TBI and other agencies, have shaken the mostly retired residents of the Renegade Mountain community, in a 3,000-acre, densely wooded area in the tiny city of Crab Orchard, according to the head of a local homeowner’s group.

A resident discovered the bodies on the way to work on Thursday morning. The car was on an unpaved road about 100 feet off the main road, according to John Moore, president of the Renegade Mountain Community Club.

Moore said the community, which used to be gated and included a resort lodge, is made up of “mostly younger, independent retirees who came up here to take in the wildlife and the peace and quiet.” Crab Orchard has a population of less than 800.

He said he did not believe any of the slain were from the mountain. “I believe it was just somebody doing something that required an isolated place and it just happened, unfortunately, to be our sub-development,” he said.

(Corrects identification of spokeswoman to TBI from FBI in paragraph 2.)

Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by Mary Wisniewski, Greg McCune and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
