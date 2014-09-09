Remains of missing student Holly Bobo found in Tennessee

Zachary Rye 29, of Parsons, Tennessee is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/Handout via Reuters

NASHVILLE Tenn. (Reuters) - The partial remains of Holly Bobo, a Tennessee nursing student and cousin of country music singer Whitney Duncan, have been found in Tennessee more than three years after she disappeared, officials said.

A human skull was discovered on Sunday by two men searching for ginseng in the woods in Decatur County, miles from property owned by one of the men charged in her kidnapping and murder.

Investigators said late Monday the remains were identified as Bobo’s through dental records and on Tuesday continued their search, said Josh Devine, spokesman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“This is not over by any means,” TBI Director Mark Gwyn said at a news conference Monday night. “The investigation is still ongoing to get to the truth.”

Bobo was last seen in April 2011 by her brother, who told investigators he saw a man he mistook for her boyfriend lead her away from the family’s rural home in Darden, Tennessee, about 90 miles (145 km) southwest of Nashville.

Bobo, who was 20 when she disappeared, had been preparing to go to class at nursing school that morning.

Two men, Jason Wayne Autry and Zachary Rye Adams, have been charged with murder and aggravated kidnapping in the case. Tennessee brothers Mark and Jeffrey Pearcy were charged with evidence tampering and as accessories after the fact.

District Attorney Matt Stowe said his office was “ready, willing, and able” to seek the death penalty in the case and would decide whether to do so in the coming weeks.