FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennessee to seek death penalty in killing of nursing student Holly Bobo
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 3, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Tennessee to seek death penalty in killing of nursing student Holly Bobo

Tim Ghianni

1 Min Read

Zachary Rye 29, of Parsons, Tennessee is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/Handout via Reuters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - Tennessee prosecutors said on Wednesday they would seek the death penalty for the three men charged with the kidnapping and murder of nursing student Holly Bobo, who disappeared in 2011, and whose remains were found about three years later.

Zach Adams, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry all pleaded not guilty at an arraignment on Wednesday in Decaturville, about 90 miles southwest of Nashville.

Holly Bobo, a cousin of country music singer Whitney Duncan, was 20 when she disappeared. She was last seen by her brother in the driveway of her rural Tennessee home in April 2011 as she was preparing to go to nursing school.

A human skull, identified by dental records as that of Bobo, was discovered in September by two men searching for ginseng in the woods in Decatur County.

Two Tennessee brothers, Mark and Jeffrey Pearcy, have also been charged with tampering with evidence and as accessories after the fact in connection to the case.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.