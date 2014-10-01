Former TSA officer accused of secretly recording female co-worker

NASHVILLE Tenn. (Reuters) - A former U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA)officer accused of secretly recording video of a female co-worker inside an employee restroom at Nashville International Airport has been charged with several felonies, authorities said on Tuesday.

Daniel Boykin, 33, was charged with unlawful photography, aggravated burglary, wiretapping, unlawful telephone recording and two computer crimes, Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a statement.

“Detectives believe that Boykin had an infatuation with the one victim,” police said.

The woman filed a complaint with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in May after she saw videos of herself on Boykin’s cell phone and federal authorities notified Nashville police, police said. He was terminated from the TSA after the investigation began.

Investigators found images and videos of the woman in searches of Boykin’s home, computer, computer storage devices and phone, police said.

Boykin also is accused of entering her Nashville home several times and taking data from her computers and electronic devices, police said.

Police said the employee restroom where Boykin is accused of recording the video was in a non-public area of the airport and there was no evidence that he targeted public restrooms.

He is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond, police said.

In a separate incident at the Nashville airport, a former air marshal was accused of taking pictures up the skirts of women as they boarded a flight last October. He pleaded no contest in May to an unlawful photography charge.