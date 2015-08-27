FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man arrested for stealing Texas pickup truck with baby on board
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 27, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Man arrested for stealing Texas pickup truck with baby on board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A man was arrested for stealing a pickup truck that had a 4-month-old boy strapped in a child seat in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, police said.

The man was taken into custody after a slow-speed pursuit less than an hour after making off with the vehicle, which had been left running in a gas station parking lot, an Austin police spokeswoman said.

The man, whose name has not been released, told police he only meant to steal the pickup truck and had no idea there was a baby inside when he took it. He has been charged with theft.

The baby was not harmed, police said.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.