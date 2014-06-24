FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man rams Texas house with car, asks for bathroom: TV report
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 24, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Man rams Texas house with car, asks for bathroom: TV report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - A Texas man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after he plowed his sport utility vehicle into a San Antonio house and then asking the homeowner if he could use the bathroom, police and a TV news report said on Tuesday.

John Rose, 59, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. A lawyer was not listed on his arrest record.

The homeowner, George Vasquez, told local broadcaster KSAT that he was watching television on Monday night when the SUV rammed into his home.

“I was watching the news ... sounds like an explosion at first, a couple seconds after that ... and here comes a car right through my living room,” Vasquez told the TV station.

Vasquez asked the driver if he was all right, and Rose then asked if he could use his restroom, the station reported.

Reporting by Amanda Orr; Additional reporting by Jim Forsyth; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.