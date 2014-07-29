Texas man slams car into house after arguing with wife, police say

DALLAS (Reuters) - A Texas man has been arrested for assault on suspicion of slamming a car into his home after getting into an argument with his wife, who was inside and severely injured when the vehicle crashed into a bathroom, police said on Tuesday.

Scottey Davis was in police custody on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident in the Dallas suburb of Cedar Hill on Monday, police said. There was no attorney listed as representing Davis.

His wife was found under piles of bricks and debris inside the house and then taken to a hospital. She was in serious condition, Cedar Hill police said.

Video footage of the house from local TV broadcasters showed a piles of bricks next to a ground floor bathroom that had been caved in by the vehicle.