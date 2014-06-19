FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas woman charged after children slid off outside of car
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 19, 2014 / 9:55 PM / 3 years ago

Texas woman charged after children slid off outside of car

Jana J. Pruet

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - A Texas woman suspected of being drunk put six children on the outside of her car because they were wearing wet bathing suits and four were injured when they slid off as she started driving, police said on Thursday.

Kisha Young, 38, was charged with “intoxication assault” and causing injury to a child while driving intoxicated in Crowley, a suburb of Fort Worth, on Tuesday night.

One of the injured is a 12-year-old girl who suffered a severe head injury and remains in hospital. The other three were released.

Police said Young placed six children between the ages of eight and 14 on the vehicle.

“The driver and passenger of the vehicle, (mothers of the children) allowed the children to ride outside the vehicle because their clothes were wet,” Crowley Police said in a statement.

Young’s arrest report did not identify a lawyer who could be contacted for comment.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.