FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas father who killed daughter's attacker won't face charges
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 20, 2012 / 12:31 AM / 5 years ago

Texas father who killed daughter's attacker won't face charges

Jim Forsyth

2 Min Read

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - A grand jury has declined to bring charges against a Texas father who said he beat to death a man who was attempting to sexually assault his 5-year-old daughter, officials said on Tuesday.

The father, whose name has not been released because he has not been charged with a crime, told police he heard his daughter’s screams and ran to a secluded area where he found her under attack by Jesus Flores, 47, who worked for the family.

The father, 23, admitted to Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon and a Texas Ranger investigating the case that he beat Flores to death to protect his child during the incident earlier this month, authorities said.

The case received national attention and focused interest on exactly how far a person could go to prevent a violent crime from happening to a child.

“The Texas Rangers and the Lavaca County Sheriff completed an extensive investigation into the death of Jesus Flores, and the evidence showed that the use of deadly force was justified,” District Attorney Heather McMinn said on Tuesday.

“The five year old had injuries consistent with what her father witnessed.”

In the dramatic call to 9-1-1 the father made, he frantically tells the dispatcher, “I need an ambulance! This guy was raping my daughter, and I beat him up, and I don’t know what to do!”

Editing By Barbara Goldberg and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.