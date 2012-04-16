FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teen charged with murder of 9 immigrants in Texas crash
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 16, 2012 / 6:55 PM / in 5 years

Teen charged with murder of 9 immigrants in Texas crash

Jared Taylor

2 Min Read

PALMVIEW, Texas (Reuters) - A 15-year-old boy was charged with nine counts of murder in juvenile court on Monday after he lost control of a minivan crammed with illegal immigrants, police said.

The boy, whose name was not released because of his age, told police that human smugglers threatened to kill his family if he did not take the wheel of a van that rolled over on U.S. Highway 83 on April 10 in Palmview, Texas, said Chris Barrera, the city’s police chief.

The boy, a U.S. citizen, is among six others from the United States and Mexico who face immigrant harboring charges in U.S. District Court, Barrera said. Seventeen illegal immigrants were in the van when it rolled over after Border Patrol agents pursued it, he said.

The boy fled the scene of the wreck Tuesday night, Barrera said. Police arrested him at his South Texas home on Thursday.

The boy cried when a juvenile judge charged him Monday with nine counts of murder, 17 counts of human smuggling causing serious bodily injury or death and one count of evading arrest, said Saul Valle, a Palmview police detective.

“He said that if he didn’t do it they were going to kill his family,” Valle said.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Rene Guerra said he wants to try the suspect as an adult to “send a message.”

“He didn’t have to run,” Guerra said.

All nine illegal immigrants killed in the wreck are from Mexico, Barrera said. Their intended destinations included Houston, Atlanta and New York, according to a complaint filed in federal court.

Editing By Corrie MacLaggan and Doina Chiacu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.