FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police seal off Dallas neighborhood after pregnant woman shot
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 15, 2013 / 7:00 PM / in 4 years

Police seal off Dallas neighborhood after pregnant woman shot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - Police sealed off a north Dallas neighborhood on Monday as they pursued a male suspect believed to have shot and killed a pregnant woman, officials said.

The man barricaded himself in a residence half a mile from the scene of the shooting, said Sherri Jeffrey, a spokeswoman for the Dallas Police Department. The woman and her unborn child both died, Jeffrey said.

The standoff began after police pursued the suspect in a car chase on a Dallas highway. The man fired at police as he drove, and struck one officer, who was taken to a Dallas area hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Medical City Hospital said the officer was shot once in the lower abdomen but was treated and later released.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Scott Malone, Kevin Gray and Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.