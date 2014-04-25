Body of missing Texas woman found in 35-year-old cold case

DALLAS (Reuters) - The case of a Texas woman who went missing 35 years ago was revitalized in the past week when her body was discovered in a pickup truck that was uncovered in a drought-depleted lake, police said on Friday.

Dental records confirmed the woman found in the truck at Lake Granbury, near Fort Worth, was Helen Holladay, 45, who disappeared in September 1979. Her husband, now dead, had been a suspect but was never charged in her disappearance, police said.

Authorities were working to determine a cause of death.

Vehicle identification showed the truck was owned by Holladay, whose disappearance had saturated local media reports, and other identifying items belonging to the missing woman were found inside the cab of the 1970s pickup.

Neighbors had said that Helen and her husband, Herman Holladay, had been in a violent fight just before she went missing. The Fort Worth couple owned a second home near Lake Granbury, where the fight is said to have occurred.