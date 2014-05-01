FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas vet suspected of keeping sick dogs alive for blood
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 1, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

Texas vet suspected of keeping sick dogs alive for blood

Jana J. Pruet

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Texas veterinarian has been charged with cruelty to animals after several dogs that had been brought to his clinic to be euthanized were kept alive in squalid conditions for use in blood transfusions, Fort Worth police said on Thursday.

Millard Tierce, who operates Camp Bowie Animal Clinic in Fort Worth, turned himself into authorities on Wednesday and was released on a $10,000 bond, the police said.

An owner of one of the dogs, Marian Harris, told the Fort Worth Star Telegram she believed her dog Sid had been euthanized last fall after Tierce diagnosed it with a degenerative spinal disease.

The dog was found alive and covered in filth. It was then returned to its owner.

“The biggest hurt in all of this is the deception and what it means with something that means so much to you,” Harris told the newspaper.

Local media said investigators have found five dogs that were supposed to be euthanized and which Tierce is suspected of keeping alive.

Tierce was not immediately available for comment.

The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will hold a hearing before May 14 to decide whether Tierce’s license will be revoked. The license is currently suspended.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.