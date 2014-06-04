FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man arrested for allegedly offering teen pills on flight to Texas
June 4, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Man arrested for allegedly offering teen pills on flight to Texas

Amanda Orr

1 Min Read

John Binho Lee, 33, is seen in an undated photo released by the Houston Police Department. REUTERS/Houston Police Department/Handout via Reuters

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A man on a JetBlue flight from New York to Houston has been arrested on suspicion of offering a controlled substance to a teenage passenger during the journey, Houston police said on Wednesday.

John Binho Lee, 33, was allegedly in possession of the drugs Xanax and Ambien without a prescription during the flight on Tuesday. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Xanax is an anti-anxiety medication while Ambien is a sleeping pill.

“A flight attendant was advised by another passenger that the man offered the teenager pills. The flight attendant then alerted the captain who notified authorities on the ground,” Houston Police spokesperson Kese Smith said.

The flight later landed at Houston’s Hobby Airport.

JetBlue Airways spokeswoman Real Hamilton-Romeo said: “There was a disturbance, and the flight crew asked that local authorities be contacted.”

Reporting by Amanda Orr; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Susan Heavey

