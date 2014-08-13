FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota man arrested for 1983 murder in Texas
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 13, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota man arrested for 1983 murder in Texas

Brendan O'Brien

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Minnesota man has been arrested for the murder of a Texas businessman in a cold case that had gone unsolved for 31 years, authorities said on Wednesday.

Robert Otteson, 53, of Lakeville, Minnesota was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Francisco Narvaez, 42, who was found stabbed to death in a motel room in Denton, Texas, north of Dallas on Sept. 30, 1983, the Denton Police Department said.

“Detectives investigated the death, but as time went on, the tips and leads went cold,” the department said in a statement.

Denton police spokesman Ryan Grelle said he could not release information on what led investigators to Otteson.

The Star Tribune newspaper in Minneapolis reported Narvaez’s car had been found abandoned in Oklahoma City soon after his murder and police said in 2011 that Narvaez had been seen eating breakfast with an unidentified man the day before his body was discovered.

Authorities submitted the case to a grand jury after obtaining new evidence and Otteson was indicted on Friday.

Grelle said Otteson was arrested in Lakeville, a suburb south of Minneapolis, without incident.

He is being held in the Dakota County jail on suspicion of second degree murder and is listed as a fugitive from another state, according to online inmate records.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.