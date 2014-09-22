FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas soldier beat toddler to death for soiling diaper: police
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 22, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Texas soldier beat toddler to death for soiling diaper: police

Lisa Maria Garza

2 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - A Fort Bliss, Texas, soldier beat his 2-year-old daughter to death after he became upset that she soiled her diaper, police said on Monday.

Dartarious Graham, a 20-year-old U.S. Army specialist, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with capital murder in the death of his daughter. Peyton Graham was found unresponsive with suspicious injuries in her father’s apartment and later died at a hospital on Saturday, police said.

Graham’s cousin, Robert Franklin, 19, witnessed the beating in the child’s bedroom and walked away without calling for help, police said in a statement.

The child’s mother, Elizabeth Graham, 23, was not home at the time of the incident. Investigators learned the father had a history of beating the child and that the mother had failed to protect her and report the abuse, police said.

The mother and the cousin were also arrested and charged with “injury to a child by omission,” meaning that they failed to take action to prevent the child’s injury.

All three are being held in El Paso County jail. Dartarious Graham, whose bail is set at $250,000, could face the death penalty or life without parole if convicted.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.