FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas deputies find $2 million in marijuana plants in house near Houston
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 8, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

Texas deputies find $2 million in marijuana plants in house near Houston

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sheriff’s deputies who were checking a report that the electricity of a Houston-area home had been tampered with found nearly $2 million worth of marijuana plants in the house, authorities said on Wednesday.

Nearly 500 marijuana plants were found Tuesday night at the house in Humble, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

An electric company service technician noticed that the house’s power source had been tampered with and called authorities, the sheriff’s office said.

No arrests have been made, the statement said. The sheriff’s office did not say whether the house was occupied.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.