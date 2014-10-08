Texas deputies find $2 million in marijuana plants in house near Houston

(Reuters) - Sheriff’s deputies who were checking a report that the electricity of a Houston-area home had been tampered with found nearly $2 million worth of marijuana plants in the house, authorities said on Wednesday.

Nearly 500 marijuana plants were found Tuesday night at the house in Humble, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

An electric company service technician noticed that the house’s power source had been tampered with and called authorities, the sheriff’s office said.

No arrests have been made, the statement said. The sheriff’s office did not say whether the house was occupied.