FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man pleads guilty in Texas to rhino horn smuggling
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 24, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

Man pleads guilty in Texas to rhino horn smuggling

Jon Herskovitz

2 Min Read

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - An Asian art dealer based in a Dallas suburb pleaded guilty on Tuesday to being part of a ring that smuggled more than $1 million of rhino horn and elephant ivory from the United States to China, U.S. prosecutors said.

Ning Qiu, 43, admitted to buying rhino horn and ivory across the United States and sending the contraband to Hong Kong by hiding the material in porcelain vases and falsely filling out shipping documents, they said.

A lawyer for Qiu was not immediately available for comment.

The rhino horn was valued at $17,500 a pound (454 grams) and carved into cups that were made to resemble antiques. Leftover horn was used in traditional Chinese medicine, prosecutors said.

Trade in ivory and rhino horn is banned under an international convention known as CITES but some people have possession of the material from hunting trophies and purchases made before trade was banned.

The U.S. government is recommending a 25-month prison sentence for Qiu in exchange for the help he provided in securing a conviction for the ring’s kingpin, Zhifei Li, who was sentenced in New Jersey earlier this year to 70 months in prison.

Rhino poaching in Africa is nearing a point of species decline, meaning more rhinos would be killed each year than are born.

Demand is being fueled by newly affluent in places such as Vietnam and Thailand who grind the horn and use it to treat everything from cancer to hangovers, buying it at prices higher than gold.

In traditional Chinese medicine, the horn was used to treat maladies from rheumatism to devil possession.

There is no scientific basis to support any of the medical claims for rhino horn.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.