Two killed, three injured in shooting near Fort Hood, Texas

(Reuters) - Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting early Tuesday at an apartment complex in Killeen, Texas, near the Fort Hood U.S. Army base, police said.

Killeen police responded to reports of gunfire and found the bodies of two women at the Village West apartments, spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

Police said two men and a woman were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the shooting victims lived at the apartment complex. No information was available on the suspected shooter or on a possible motive, Miramontez said.