Texas sumo wrestler arrested on kidnapping charge

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - A Texas sumo wrestler has been arrested on aggravated kidnapping charges in San Antonio on suspicion of holding a woman captive in an apartment where she may have been sexually abused, police said on Friday.

Atilla Charles, 35, who weighs over 300 pounds (136 kg), went on a rampage in the apartment because somebody had “taken his car and failed to return it,” an arrest affidavit said. Charles believed the victim, 38, was a friend of the person who took the car, it said.

A lawyer for Charles, who was arrested on Wednesday, was not immediately available for comment.

He refused to let the woman leave the apartment for three hours, and after his wife arrived, the affidavit claims Charles ordered the wife to “perform an invasive search” of the victim’s body, apparently looking for the keys to his car.

He also smashed several items in the apartment, it said.

Online records show Charles is active in national and international sumo wrestling.

Bexar County Jail records indicate Charles was released on $75,000 bond.