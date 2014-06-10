FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texan in her 30s sentenced to jail for posing as teenage student
June 10, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

Texan in her 30s sentenced to jail for posing as teenage student

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - A 31-year-old woman who posed for several months as a teenage student at a private high school in east Texas pleaded guilty on Tuesday to failure to properly identify herself.

Charity Johnson, also convicted of giving false information, was sentenced to 85 days in jail, according to online court records.

Johnson posed as a teenage orphan and was taken in by an area woman who helped enroll her as a sophomore at New Life Christian School in Longview. The woman called police after discovering Johnson was not the person she pretended to be, court records said.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by James Dalgleish

